Ga. Justices Clarify Third-Party Life Insurance Procurement

By Kelcey Caulder ( February 17, 2026, 6:40 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court ruled that a third party can legally be said to have procured a life insurance policy on the life of another, even if the insured played a role, as long as the third party is the one who effectively obtained or acquired the policy....

