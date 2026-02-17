Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC's Atkins Floats Litigation 'Safe Harbor' For Public Cos.

By Jessica Corso ( February 17, 2026, 7:27 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins on Tuesday put forth a raft of ideas for encouraging shorter corporate disclosures, including a possible "safe harbor" for publicly traded companies looking to avoid shareholder lawsuits for failing to report the impact of highly publicized events on their businesses....

