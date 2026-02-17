Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Can't Both Lead And Rep Class In Lawsuit, NJ Court Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( February 17, 2026, 7:39 PM EST) -- An attorney can't be both the lead plaintiff and class counsel in a class action, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Tuesday, leaning on a more than 40-year-old state supreme court decision in denying class certification in a lawsuit accusing an electric bike maker of selling defective products....

