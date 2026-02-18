Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TP-Link Misrepresents Its Chinese Affiliations, Tex. AG Says

By Gina Kim ( February 18, 2026, 6:57 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has hauled TP-Link Systems into state court for allegedly deceiving consumers by claiming its networking devices are "Made in Vietnam" when nearly all components are imported from China, leaving them vulnerable to Chinese state-sponsored hackers, according to an announcement issued Tuesday....

