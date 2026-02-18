Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chiefs Player's Ex Alleges He Repeatedly Assaulted Her

By José Luis Martínez ( February 18, 2026, 9:30 PM EST) -- The former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice has accused the wide receiver of repeatedly physically assaulting her over the course of many months while they lived together, with some of the alleged attacks occurring while she was pregnant....

