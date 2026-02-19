Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Latham To Guide Seahawks Sale In Wake Of Super Bowl Win

By Rachel Riley ( February 19, 2026, 10:05 PM EST) -- BigLaw firm Latham & Watkins LLP and investment bank Allen & Co. have been tapped to oversee the sale of the Seattle Seahawks, the estate of late team owner Paul G. Allen said in a Wednesday announcement kicking off the process, less than two weeks after the team scored its second Super Bowl victory in franchise history....

