Supreme Court Asked To Reinstate Arizona Voter ID Rules

By Crystal Owens ( February 24, 2026, 5:59 PM EST) -- Arizona's top legislative leaders and the Republican National Committee are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Ninth Circuit decision that partially invalidated certain provisions of two state laws that required proof of citizenship to vote by mail and in presidential elections....

