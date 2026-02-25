Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon, DC AG Delay Antitrust Trial, Again

By Jared Foretek ( February 25, 2026, 4:25 PM EST) -- A local D.C. judge has agreed to delay trial in the city's antitrust lawsuit against Amazon once again, pushing the scheduled start next year from May to September, with the two sides citing the government shutdown's impact on a related Federal Trade Commission case as the cause for the hold-up....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies