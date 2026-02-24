Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Should Be Barred From Price Fixing, Calif. AG Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( February 24, 2026, 8:49 PM EST) -- California's attorney general urged a state court in San Francisco to bar Amazon from engaging in price fixing, citing newly "uncovered" evidence in the state's unfair competition lawsuit that the e-commerce giant allegedly pressured vendors to raise prices on competing retailers' websites....

