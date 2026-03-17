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Expert Analysis

Human Diligence Crucial As AI Raises Real Estate Fraud Risks

By Neil Cohen ( March 17, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Palm Beach County officials recently issued a warning describing a sharp rise in property title and deed fraud fueled by artificial intelligence and advanced digital tools. This warning reverberated across the real estate and legal communities....

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