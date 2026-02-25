Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis - Rebuttal

Substantial Legal Grounds Supported HPE-Juniper Challenge

By Richard Wolfram ( February 25, 2026, 5:25 PM EST) -- Section 7 of the Clayton Act prohibits mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures where "the effect of such acquisition may be substantially to lessen competition, or to tend to create a monopoly." The law thus sets an incipiency standard of illegality and modern antitrust enforcement utilizes a multidimensional approach to assess competitive harm under the act....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies