Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Domestic Violence Groups Fight Bondi Over Grant DEI Rules

By Joyce Hanson ( February 26, 2026, 10:38 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and 17 domestic violence coalitions are fighting in Rhode Island federal court over the groups' bid for a temporary restraining order to block the government from cutting off grant funds that don't comply with President Donald Trump's diversity, equity and inclusion rules....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies