Builders Lose Bids To Toss NJ Town's Suit, DQ Counsel

By Carla Baranauckas ( February 25, 2026, 4:37 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge refused to dismiss a municipality's challenge to a neighboring borough's controversial waterfront development and declined to disqualify O'Toole Scrivo LLC as plaintiffs' counsel, finding that the defendants failed to show an ethical conflict....

