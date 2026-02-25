Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Valve Promotes Illegal Gambling In Its Games, NY AG Claims

By Katryna Perera ( February 25, 2026, 9:06 PM EST) -- The New York attorney general Wednesday sued Valve Corp., claiming the video game developer has been illegally promoting gambling to children through games like Counter-Strike by "enticing" them to pay for chances to win virtual items, some of which can be rare and hold significant monetary value....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies