Jefferies Faces Investor Fraud Suit Tied To First Brands Crash

By Lauren Berg ( February 25, 2026, 11:34 PM EST) -- Jefferies Financial Group investors accused the financial services firm of misrepresenting the safeguards of a fund linked to now-bankrupt auto parts maker First Brands Group in order to secure their $25 million investment, according to a New York lawsuit made public Wednesday....

