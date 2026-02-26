Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Lawyer Gets At Least 4 Years For Real Estate Fraud

By Lauren Berg ( February 26, 2026, 10:06 PM EST) -- An Asheville, North Carolina, attorney has been convicted of charges related to real estate fraud and sentenced to at least 4 years in prison after prosecutors alleged he conspired with two others to steal property out from under homeowners, the North Carolina Secretary of State's Office announced Thursday....

