Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kluger Kaplan Exiting $500M Miss America Ownership Battle

By Carolina Bolado ( February 27, 2026, 6:39 PM EST) -- Kluger Kaplan attorneys said Friday they can no longer represent a businessman in a $500 million dispute over the ownership of the Miss America pageant, after a Florida federal court's questions to the lawyers about documents the court has found to be fraudulent put them in conflict with their client....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®