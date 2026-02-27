Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Georgia Appeals Court Says Homebuilders Can't Fight Fees

By Chart Riggall ( February 27, 2026, 8:38 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Friday struck down an order that had declared a county's construction fees unlawful and ordered refunds for builders, ruling the developers and trade association behind the suit lacked standing to take the county to court....

