Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Signals Likely Trim Of Bitcoin Depot Data Breach Suit

By Chart Riggall ( March 2, 2026, 9:13 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge signaled Monday that he would likely trim the range of claims that cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin Depot is facing over allegations that the personal information of tens of thousands of American customers was compromised in a 2024 data breach....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies