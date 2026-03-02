Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Rail Couplers From India Facing US Countervailing Duties

By Jack McLoone ( March 2, 2026, 5:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Monday that certain rail couplers imported into the U.S. from India could be hit with countervailing duties after it found the goods were benefiting from foreign subsidies....

