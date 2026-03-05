Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOD Official Says 30,000 Small Drone Order Coming Soon

By Madeline Lyskawa ( March 5, 2026, 7:44 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Defense official told lawmakers Thursday that the Pentagon plans to order 30,000 small one-way attack drones for $150 million over the next few days, amid concerns that the U.S. is lagging behind with regard to its drone capabilities. ...

