Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of $800K Union Pension Suit

By Emily Brill ( March 3, 2026, 3:25 PM EST) -- A split Third Circuit panel said Tuesday it won't revive allegations that two companies owe about $800,000 to a union pension fund, ruling that a New Jersey federal judge properly tossed the claim because the fund waited eight years to tell the companies they owed the money....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®