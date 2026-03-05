Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL's Dolphins Valued At $12.5B After Sale Of Minority Share

By David Steele ( March 5, 2026, 2:55 PM EST) -- Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is selling a minority share in the team and his affiliated companies to billionaire tech entrepreneur Lin Bin, in a deal that will value the NFL franchise at $12.5 billion, Law360 learned Thursday....

