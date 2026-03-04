Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Panel Says Builder's Insurance Talks Void Payment Spat

By Chart Riggall ( March 4, 2026, 6:53 PM EST) -- An Atlanta-area commercial property holder will not owe a construction firm for hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid work after the Georgia Court of Appeals backed a trial court's ruling that the contractor voided their deal by acting as an unlicensed adjuster during negotiations with an insurance company....

