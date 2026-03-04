Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senator Asks DOJ To Reassess NFL's Antitrust Exemption

By Nadia Dreid ( March 4, 2026, 10:24 PM EST) -- It cost nearly $1,000 all said to watch every single National Football League game this season, between cable packages and streaming services, and one senator is wondering whether it's time for the U.S. Department of Justice to take another look at the league's antitrust immunity....

