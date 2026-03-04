Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GAO Denies Protest Of $39.5M Defense Logistics Contract

By Madeline Lyskawa ( March 4, 2026, 7:29 PM EST) -- The Defense Logistics Agency reasonably concluded that a pharmaceutical company was at fault for any missubmitted bids, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said, denying the company's protest of a $39.5 million contract for potassium chloride tablets....

