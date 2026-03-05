Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Privacy Agency Dings Ford Over Opt-Out 'Friction'

By Allison Grande ( March 5, 2026, 12:00 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. has agreed to pay a fine of just over $375,000 and provide consumers with "easy methods" to stop the sharing and sale of their personal data in order to resolve the California privacy regulator's claims that the company added "unnecessary friction" to this opt-out process, the agency said Thursday. ...

