Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NFL Player Targets $150M For Inaugural Sports Fund

By Al Barbarino ( March 5, 2026, 3:00 PM EST) -- A sports-focused private equity firm founded by former NFL player Terrence C. Murphy Sr. and backed by Reggie Bush launched Thursday, with plans to buy controlling stakes in emerging sports leagues and teams....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies