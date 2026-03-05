Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ind. Justices Reverse Providers' Loss In COVID Immunity Row

By Gianna Ferrarin ( March 5, 2026, 8:00 PM EST) -- Indiana's highest court ruled that over 80 healthcare providers are immune from a medical malpractice suit by the estate of a man who died after developing a bedsore while he was hospitalized for COVID-19, vacating a decision by a lower court of appeals....

