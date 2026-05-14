Justices Say Freight Brokers Can Face Negligence Suits
By Linda Chiem ( May 14, 2026, 10:24 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that freight brokers might also be liable under state law for selecting unsafe motor carriers that then get into highway crashes that kill or injure people, offering long-sought clarity on liability standards in a commercial trucking industry unnerved by supersized verdicts against carriers and drivers....
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