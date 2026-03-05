Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBS, Paramount Hit With $8M Suit By 'Amazing Race' Duo

By Gina Kim ( March 5, 2026, 5:14 PM EST) -- CBS and Paramount are being sued for $8 million by Jonathan and Ana Towns, a husband-and-wife team who appeared on the 37th season of the reality competition show "The Amazing Race" and now allege that the production staff deliberately edited Jonathan Towns to misleadingly portray him as an intentionally cruel and emotionally abusive spouse....

