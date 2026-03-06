Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Denies NJ Co.'s Protest Of $300M Air Force Contract

By Madeline Lyskawa ( March 6, 2026, 8:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has said a New Jersey contractor hasn't shown that the U.S. Air Force acted illegally by giving more weight to negative past performance reviews than other factors, rejecting the firm's bid for a spot on an up to $300 million multiple award construction contract....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies