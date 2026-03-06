Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Off The Hook For Ga. School's $345M Sex Abuse Deal

By Chart Riggall ( March 6, 2026, 7:31 PM EST) -- Four insurance companies don't have to cover a $345 million sexual abuse settlement between a private school and nearly two dozen former students, the Georgia Court of Appeals said Friday, ruling that they weren't on the hook for alleged misconduct occurring decades before their policies were written....

