'Just Ye. No Mister': Rapper Testifies In Ex-Worker's Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 6, 2026, 10:48 PM EST) -- Insisting that attorneys call him "just Ye. No 'mister,''' the rapper formerly known as Kanye West took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday to defend himself from allegations he shorted a former worker who completed services on his Malibu home, saying he didn't recall most details of his interaction with the plaintiff....

