Ye Fired Worker For Refusing Unsafe Work Orders, Jury Told

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 9, 2026, 11:29 PM EDT) -- A record dealer who worked on a gutted Malibu mansion for rapper Ye "didn't want to breathe carbon monoxide" while remodeling the site and was fired as a result, the former worker's counsel told a Los Angeles jury in closing arguments in a trial accusing Ye of retaliation and unpaid wages....

