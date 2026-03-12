Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Icahn Outbid By $7B Caesars Offer, And Other Rumors

By Al Barbarino ( March 12, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Tilman Fertitta is in exclusive negotiations to buy Caesars Entertainment for roughly $7 billion, superseding a competing all-cash offer from Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises, and Papa John's received a bid from Qatari-backed investment firm Irth Capital Management that could value the pizza chain at $1.5 billion. ...

