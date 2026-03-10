Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rapper Was Wary Years Before Firing Ex-Manager, Jury Hears

By Lauraann Wood ( March 10, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Chance the Rapper testified Tuesday that he has honored the oral payment arrangement he reached with his former manager but should have terminated their relationship closer to learning that manager tried to cut himself into a business opportunity from which he knew he wouldn't be paid....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms