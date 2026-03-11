Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dem Lawmakers Dispute Economics Of Arctic Oil Leasing

By Joyce Hanson ( March 11, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Senate and House have condemned the Trump administration's plans to auction off lands within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas companies, saying there is no economic interest to be gained from drilling....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies