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Expert Analysis

One Idea To Fix The SEC's Risk Factor Disclosure Rules

By Adam Hakki, Lona Nallengara and Joshua Ebersole ( March 24, 2026, 2:05 PM EDT) -- In Feb. 17 remarks at the Texas A&M School of Law Corporate Law Symposium, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins raised questions about whether the current risk factor disclosure framework is serving its intended purpose, noting that what was once envisioned as a concise two-to-three-page discussion of material risks has expanded into one of the longest sections of the typical Form 10-K.[1]...

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