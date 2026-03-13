Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Georgia Legal Malpractice Appeal Tossed As 3 Days Late

By Emily Johnson ( March 13, 2026, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Georgia's Court of Appeals has thrown out a man's challenge to a lower court order to arbitrate his legal malpractice claims against a Morgan & Morgan PA entity, finding that the man filed his notice of appeal three days late, as his attorney vowed to fight the dismissal....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms