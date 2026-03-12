Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Co. Fights Debarment Over Prevailing Wages Dispute

By Irene Spezzamonte ( March 12, 2026, 12:51 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts water tank inspection company should not have to face a one-year debarment for prevailing wage violations, the company told a state court, arguing that it already paid the citations and being prevented from entering into contracts would be "fatal" to its business....

