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Sen. Warren Probes Auto Lenders On Military Borrower Rates

By Ganesh Setty ( March 16, 2026, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Banking Committee's top Democrat pressed major auto lenders for underwriting information on military service members, noting they pay higher rates on average while statutory lending protections for service members exempt many auto loans....

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