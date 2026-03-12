Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Chamber Report Warns Of Risks To IP Protection

By Adam Lidgett ( March 12, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. has ranked at the top of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's list measuring how countries worldwide are enforcing intellectual property laws, the group said problems with free trade agreements and efforts to reduce pharmaceutical prices could cause problems on the horizon domestically....

