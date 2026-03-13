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Analysis

How The Iran War Has Snarled Global Oil & Gas Shipping

By Keith Goldberg ( March 13, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Iran war has effectively closed a key global shipping lane for oil and gas, and the resulting logjam is causing major headaches for companies responsible for transporting oil and gas from the Middle East to global markets....

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