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EchoStar Must Put Away $40B To Pay Builders, Group Says

By Nadia Dreid ( March 13, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- EchoStar should have set aside some of the $40 billion it plans to make from spectrum sales to AT&T and SpaceX to repay the companies who were supposed to be building Dish Network's 5G network, which EchoStar and Dish have now abandoned, a think tank has told the FCC....

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