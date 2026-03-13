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Fed. Bill Would Transfer 860 Acres To Calif.'s Pechanga Band

By Crystal Owens ( March 13, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A coalition of federal California lawmakers have introduced legislation that would transfer 860 acres from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management into trust for the Pechanga Band of Indians....

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