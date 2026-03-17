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Conn. Panel Mostly Affirms $16.8M Building Permit Verdict

By Aaron Keller ( March 17, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut appeals court on Tuesday affirmed most of a $16.8 million recklessness verdict favoring the owners of a party goods store against the city of Danbury for permitting, inspecting and clearing for occupancy a 30,000-square-foot building that violated city codes and could have collapsed during use....

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