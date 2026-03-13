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American Cruise Lines Sues To Block Duty In Worker Crash

By Ben Adlin ( March 13, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- American Cruise Lines sued an ex-deckhand involved in an alcohol-related car crash that occurred on shore just after her five-and-half-week stint on the ship was complete, arguing that it's not obligated to cover her costs under maritime law because she violated the company's zero-tolerance drug and alcohol policy....

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