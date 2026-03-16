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Deere Parking Brake Too Easy To Activate, Suit Claims

By Mike Curley ( March 16, 2026, 12:43 PM EDT) -- An Allegheny County Parks Department worker is suing Deere & Co. Inc. in Pennsylvania state court, alleging the parking brake on the backhoe he was using was too easy to activate by accident, leading to his injuries when the machine stopped abruptly while he was using it....

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