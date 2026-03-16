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NJ Justices Question Eminent Domain Use In Land Swap

By George Woolston ( March 16, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- New Jersey high court justices on Monday appeared skeptical that the township of Jackson properly used eminent domain when it combined condemned land with other public property in an exchange for land intended for use as open space....

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